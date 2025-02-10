Previous
Next
1930 Chrysler by dkbarnett
Photo 1603

1930 Chrysler

This is such a pretty colour (pale yellow) that it is a shame to have it in black and white, but I guess quite appropriate for a vintage car. For flash of red February and February words.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
439% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact