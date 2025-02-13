Sign up
Previous
Photo 1606
Red telephone box
For flash of red February. The red phone box in my garden.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2691
photos
112
followers
109
following
440% complete
View this month »
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
7th February 2025 8:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
garden
,
path
,
telephone-box
,
flash-of-red
