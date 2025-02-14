Sign up
Photo 1607
The flying lady isn't very pretty
For the February word 'ornament', this is the flying lady, the car bonnet ornament for a 1955 Rolls Royce Silver Dawn. She looks a bit glum.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
14th February 2025 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
car
,
black&white
,
rolls-royce
,
flash-of-red
,
feb25words
,
car-ornament
