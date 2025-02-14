Previous
The flying lady isn't very pretty by dkbarnett
Photo 1607

The flying lady isn't very pretty

For the February word 'ornament', this is the flying lady, the car bonnet ornament for a 1955 Rolls Royce Silver Dawn. She looks a bit glum.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
440% complete

