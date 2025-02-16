Sign up
Previous
Photo 1609
So hard to get dressed!
The February word for 16 February is clothing. This is a rather oversize torso in our garden. Many years ago, hubby was rather oversize as well (no longer!). So I decided to find one of his old oversize shirts and dress the sculpture!
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2694
photos
112
followers
109
following
440% complete
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
16th February 2025 1:08pm
Tags
garden
,
sculpture
,
flash-of-red
,
feb25words
