Previous
Next
Stripes, light and shadows by dkbarnett
Photo 1611

Stripes, light and shadows

In Auckland on the street. I liked the line of light running across the image. Catching up for Flash of Red February and for February words - lines
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact