Previous
Photo 1613
White dogs
Catching up for Flash of Red February. I love the form of these china dogs. Disappointingly when I purchased them, they were couriered and one of them arrived broken in pieces. I got it glued together and it would be very hard to tell.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
25th February 2025 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs
,
form
,
flash-of-red-february
,
feb25words
