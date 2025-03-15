Sign up
Previous
Photo 1614
Nikau
A macro of the tiny flowers of the nikau, New Zealand's only palm.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
3
3
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
15th March 2025 5:07pm
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
nikau
Christina
ace
Lovely details
March 16th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Beautiful.
March 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
March 16th, 2025
