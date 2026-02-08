Previous
Billie by dkbarnett
Billie

My get pushed challenge this week was to do some black and white entries for Flash of Red. Something with shadows and/or lots of contrast maybe.

Here is my granddaughter Billie with her mother. I like the shadows on my daughter's hands, plus the folds of the t shirt.
Delwyn Barnett

Delwyn Barnett
@spanishliz - here we are Liz - a photo for your challenge.
February 8th, 2026  
Brigette ace
Lovely intimate moment
February 8th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Challenge so nicely achieved.
February 8th, 2026  
