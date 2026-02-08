Sign up
Previous
Photo 1618
Billie
My get pushed challenge this week was to do some black and white entries for Flash of Red. Something with shadows and/or lots of contrast maybe.
Here is my granddaughter Billie with her mother. I like the shadows on my daughter's hands, plus the folds of the t shirt.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2760
photos
108
followers
102
following
443% complete
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th February 2026 9:35am
Tags
hand
,
black&white
,
grandchild
,
get-pushed-705
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@spanishliz
- here we are Liz - a photo for your challenge.
February 8th, 2026
Brigette
ace
Lovely intimate moment
February 8th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Challenge so nicely achieved.
February 8th, 2026
