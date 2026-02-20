Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1621
Loop the loop
My get pushed challenge was 'February Words', so this image would fit 'spiral' and 'framing'. Here some planes were putting on a display for us.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2768
photos
108
followers
103
following
444% complete
View this month »
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
Latest from all albums
383
1619
1620
384
385
1621
386
387
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
20th February 2026 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
planes
,
napier
,
get-pushed-707
,
art-deco-festival
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@matsonnestam
February 22nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
February 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close