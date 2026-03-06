Sign up
Previous
Photo 1622
DSCF7175 copy
A lovely dahlia, Queenstown park.My get pushed challenge last week was to do colour as in rainbow March.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
6th March 2026 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-709
Delwyn Barnett
ace
To Laura -
@la_photographic
- a photo for your challenge
March 8th, 2026
Kathy
ace
A pretty POV.
March 8th, 2026
