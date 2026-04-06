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Previous
Photo 1623
Nature's patterns
A closeup of some pretty ground down teeth. From a goat.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
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Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
6th April 2026 3:25pm
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teeth
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macro
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patterns
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goat
Suzanne
ace
Oh dear, that looks a bit gruesome. Were they still in the goat's mouth?
April 6th, 2026
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@ankers70
Haha yes they were, however, if you look at a previous photo you will see the goat skull :-)
April 6th, 2026
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