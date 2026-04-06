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Nature's patterns by dkbarnett
Photo 1623

Nature's patterns

A closeup of some pretty ground down teeth. From a goat.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
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Suzanne ace
Oh dear, that looks a bit gruesome. Were they still in the goat's mouth?
April 6th, 2026  
Delwyn Barnett ace
@ankers70 Haha yes they were, however, if you look at a previous photo you will see the goat skull :-)
April 6th, 2026  
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