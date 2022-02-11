Previous
Next
Xanadu refraction by dkbarnett
108 / 365

Xanadu refraction

For get pushed this week @jacqbb challenged me to play with perspective as photographer Suzanne Saroff does. https://wepresent.wetransfer.com/story/suzanne-saroff-perspective/
I enjoyed the challenge but didn't find it easy. I certainly didn't get the clarity that artist Suzanne Saroff does. However, it is something that I will persevere with.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@jacqbb here is my attempt for the challenge - I did enjoy giving this ago and thank you.
February 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise