108 / 365
Xanadu refraction
For get pushed this week
@jacqbb
challenged me to play with perspective as photographer Suzanne Saroff does.
https://wepresent.wetransfer.com/story/suzanne-saroff-perspective/
I enjoyed the challenge but didn't find it easy. I certainly didn't get the clarity that artist Suzanne Saroff does. However, it is something that I will persevere with.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
Tags
glass
,
artist
,
refraction
,
get-pushed-498
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@jacqbb
here is my attempt for the challenge - I did enjoy giving this ago and thank you.
February 12th, 2022
