109 / 365
Buzzy Bee
@jacqbb
- another attempt at your challenge. I must admit I cheated slightly and moved the buzzy bee to get three different images which I combined in photoshop! I love the expression of the bee created through distortion in the first glass bowl.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
Views
7
Comments: 1
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
11th February 2022 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
glass
,
refraction
,
buzzy-bee
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@jacqbb
- another go at your challenge.
February 12th, 2022
