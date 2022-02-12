Previous
Next
Buzzy Bee by dkbarnett
109 / 365

Buzzy Bee

@jacqbb - another attempt at your challenge. I must admit I cheated slightly and moved the buzzy bee to get three different images which I combined in photoshop! I love the expression of the bee created through distortion in the first glass bowl.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@jacqbb - another go at your challenge.
February 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise