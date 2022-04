For my get-pushed-506 challenge this week, Kali challenged me to look at the work of Jackie Rankin, especially the Other Realities series https://jackieranken.co.nz/#/new-gallery-3/” At the moment I am away from home, so it was difficult to choose something to use to emulate the 'Other Realities' series. We are doing a 4WD tour and today we drove through the Molesworth Station. I had nothing in the car I could think of to use for this photo - then decided toilet paper!