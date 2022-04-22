Previous
Light pole and power lines by dkbarnett
Light pole and power lines

This week @aecasey - April was my get-pushed 508 challenge partner and said to me "Your challenge this week is to take a photograph that breaks composition rules: take a picture where the interest point(s) are located around the edge of the frame, not in the center or according to the rule of thirds.Your challenge this week is to take a photograph that breaks composition rules: take a picture where the interest point(s) are located around the edge of the frame, not in the center or according to the rule of thirds."

This is a type of photograph I have never tried before. I struggled to have interest in the rest of the photo that did give it a bit of balance.
22nd April 2022

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Delwyn Barnett
@aecasey - April
Here is a photo for your challenge.
April 24th, 2022  
