Previous
Next
Collecting the eggs (egg) by dkbarnett
128 / 365

Collecting the eggs (egg)

My challenge from @aecasey, April for get-pushed-509 was to use a diptych to tell a story.
Here is my story. I took these photos this morning.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise