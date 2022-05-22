Previous
Flying Fantasy by dkbarnett
Flying Fantasy

Jackie R was my get pushed partner this week and asked me to "do some Fine Art Photography, inspired by any one of these in this site!
https://www.thephotoargus.com/fine-art-photography/"
I'm afraid my imagination was failing me this week - plus I was a bit busy with grandchildren and very few photos have been taken.
Anyway this afternoon I decided to take to the air along with a few pigeon doves. My husband said all I needed was a pointy hat and a broomstick. I'm not sure if this really fits the bill for fine art photography as I wouldn't want to hang it on my wall!! Anyway it was a bit of fun.
22nd May 2022

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Jackie R @30pics4jackiesdiamond
Here is my response to your challenge. It certainly was a challenge and unfortunately I was a bit pushed for time to do it justice. Thanks for the push.
May 22nd, 2022  
