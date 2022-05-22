Flying Fantasy

Jackie R was my get pushed partner this week and asked me to "do some Fine Art Photography, inspired by any one of these in this site!I'm afraid my imagination was failing me this week - plus I was a bit busy with grandchildren and very few photos have been taken.Anyway this afternoon I decided to take to the air along with a few pigeon doves. My husband said all I needed was a pointy hat and a broomstick. I'm not sure if this really fits the bill for fine art photography as I wouldn't want to hang it on my wall!! Anyway it was a bit of fun.