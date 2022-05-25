Previous
Sun and Stars by dkbarnett
Sun and Stars

My get pushed partner this week is JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond who challenged me to 'make a pleasing photo that disobeys the traditional composition rules.'
Here I have broken the rule of thirds (the subjects are in the centre of the photograph), the rule of odds (I guess the main subjects are the sunburst and the island - so only two), the rule of filling the frame (a lot of negative space here), not sure if it is a rule, but I have photographed directly into the sun ...

Yesterday I drove from New Plymouth to Auckland and stopped at my favourite place for photos - the Three Sisters at Tongaparutu. The only time you can access the Three Sisters is two hours either side of low tide. As it was I still got wet! Such a beautiful place.
Delwyn Barnett

Here you are JackieR JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond - I have broken a few rules here.
May 26th, 2022  
Steve ace
fantastic shot, well done very nice
May 26th, 2022  
