Hanging on for dear life ... by dkbarnett
135 / 365

Hanging on for dear life ...

For the get pushed challenge this week Jacqueline @jacqbb challenged me to play around with a Dutch tilt.
The Dutch angle is a shot in which the camera has been rotated around the axis of the lens and relative to the horizon or vertical lines in the shot. The primary use of a Dutch angle is to cause a sense of unease or disorientation for the viewer. This was a good challenge for me as I like to have my horizons horizontal!! and my perpendiculars perpendicular!! It was interesting that the purpose of this kind of image is to give a sense of unease. It wasn't until I edited the image that I realised there was a window cleaner working in the bottom left of the image.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

ace
@dkbarnett
Delwyn Barnett ace
@jacqbb Jacqueline - here is my response to your challenge for trying a Dutch tilt. I hope this is the kind of thing you are looking for. Thanks Delwyn
June 19th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Brilliant shot and your photobomber gives it a sense of scale!
June 19th, 2022  
