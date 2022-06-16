Hanging on for dear life ...

For the get pushed challenge this week Jacqueline @jacqbb challenged me to play around with a Dutch tilt.
The Dutch angle is a shot in which the camera has been rotated around the axis of the lens and relative to the horizon or vertical lines in the shot. The primary use of a Dutch angle is to cause a sense of unease or disorientation for the viewer. This was a good challenge for me as I like to have my horizons horizontal!! and my perpendiculars perpendicular!! It was interesting that the purpose of this kind of image is to give a sense of unease. It wasn't until I edited the image that I realised there was a window cleaner working in the bottom left of the image.