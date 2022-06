Mr Todd, Jemima Puddleduck, Jeremy Fisher and Pigling Bland decided to visit Mr Spot Duck at the duck pond. Peter Rabbit wasn't so keen as he really wanted to go back to Mr McGregor's garden to find some more carrots! (Apologies to Beatrix Potter)My challenge from Sally Ings @salza this week was to take a picture with five subjects, either the same or different. I decided to take five soft toys (Beatrix Potter toys) out to the garden. We had quite the adventure.