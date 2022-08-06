Previous
Patterns by dkbarnett
143 / 365

Patterns

For the get pushed challenge this week, my get pushed partner Sally @salza challenged me to find and show patterns or texture in nature.

6th August 2022

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
Delwyn Barnett ace
@salza - Sally - here is my response to your challenge. Thanks for the challenge. We have had a busy week and although thinking about it, left it to the last minute yesterday and went outside after it was getting somewhat dark!!
August 6th, 2022  
