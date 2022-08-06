Sign up
143 / 365
Patterns
For the get pushed challenge this week, my get pushed partner Sally
@salza
challenged me to find and show patterns or texture in nature.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1513
photos
78
followers
78
following
39% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-H1
Taken
6th August 2022 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
pattern
,
garden
,
trunk
,
palm
,
texture
,
get-pushed-522
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@salza
- Sally - here is my response to your challenge. Thanks for the challenge. We have had a busy week and although thinking about it, left it to the last minute yesterday and went outside after it was getting somewhat dark!!
August 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
