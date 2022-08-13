Previous
Rhododendron by dkbarnett
145 / 365

Rhododendron

For the get pushed challenge this week Sally Ings @salza has challenged me to do a macro photograph - I had free choice of what subject I wanted to capture and it didn't necessarily have to be nature.
Yesterday I was watching my grandson play school rugby, so used a few minutes of that time to wander around looking for a suitable macro subject. There was a rhododendron tree, well covered in blooms, so I tried a close up of a part of one of the flowers - just getting one of the stamens in focus.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@salza Sally
This is probably my favourite one, with a close up of a stamen of a rhododendron floret.
August 14th, 2022  
