For the get pushed challenge this week Sally Ings @salza has challenged me to do a macro photograph - I had free choice of what subject I wanted to capture and it didn't necessarily have to be nature.
Yesterday I was watching my grandson play school rugby, so used a few minutes of that time to wander around looking for a suitable macro subject. There was a rhododendron tree, well covered in blooms, so I tried a close up of a part of one of the flowers - just getting one of the stamens in focus.
This is probably my favourite one, with a close up of a stamen of a rhododendron floret.