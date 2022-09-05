Sign up
Sing song
This week for the get pushed challenge, Kathy
@randystreat
challenged me to try my hand at a multiplicity photo where the subject appears multiple times. I obviously quite enjoyed the challenge - this was actually the first one I tried.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Kathy
@randystreat
- my first and go at your challenge.
September 11th, 2022
