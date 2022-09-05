Previous
Next
Sing song by dkbarnett
151 / 365

Sing song

This week for the get pushed challenge, Kathy @randystreat challenged me to try my hand at a multiplicity photo where the subject appears multiple times. I obviously quite enjoyed the challenge - this was actually the first one I tried.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Kathy @randystreat - my first and go at your challenge.
September 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise