Inspired by Julieanne Kost
For the get pushed challenge this week Kathy
@randystreat
asked me to try a flat lay. I enjoyed looking at images by Julieanne Kost and this inspired me to try something like this.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
2
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
29th October 2022 8:31am
Tags
garden
,
still-life
,
get-pushed-534
