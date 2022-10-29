Previous
Inspired by Julieanne Kost by dkbarnett
160 / 365

Inspired by Julieanne Kost

For the get pushed challenge this week Kathy
@randystreat asked me to try a flat lay. I enjoyed looking at images by Julieanne Kost and this inspired me to try something like this.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
