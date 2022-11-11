Treasured Possession

In the get pushed challenge this week, I was challenged by Susan (@wakelys) to take a still life of some treasured possessions. I found this rather thought provoking. I don't want to offend anyone, but I guess people would consider us reasonably well off, yet when I think of what we have, there is nothing that I really treasure. While thinking about the challenge, I kept thinking of the following verse:

Nothing is mine if I must leave it here,

When I have finished my earthly career,

Filled with the fruit of the spirit divine,

This I shall say - is mine.