Treasured Possession by dkbarnett
163 / 365

Treasured Possession

In the get pushed challenge this week, I was challenged by Susan (@wakelys) to take a still life of some treasured possessions. I found this rather thought provoking. I don't want to offend anyone, but I guess people would consider us reasonably well off, yet when I think of what we have, there is nothing that I really treasure. While thinking about the challenge, I kept thinking of the following verse:
Nothing is mine if I must leave it here,
When I have finished my earthly career,
Filled with the fruit of the spirit divine,
This I shall say - is mine.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@wakelys
Here is my response to your challenge Susan. Thank you for setting it. Maybe not quite the response you expected?
November 13th, 2022  
Brian ace
Well done. A beautiful study and POV.
November 13th, 2022  
