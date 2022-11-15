Previous
On top of Murchison Mountain by dkbarnett
165 / 365

On top of Murchison Mountain

The mist of coming and going on the top of this mountain. I thought this too could work for my challenge this week from Sally Ings @salza for a monotone picture using one colour but not created in post processing. This is SOOC.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
45% complete

Delwyn Barnett

Sally @salza - here is another response to your challenge.
