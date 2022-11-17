Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
167 / 365
Big River Mine winch house
DOC have built a huge building at the historic site of the Big River Mine to house old winching machinery and an old pressure boiler. This photograph is SOOC and I thought it would do for the monotone challenge from Sally Ings
@salza
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1679
photos
87
followers
85
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Latest from all albums
1054
445
1055
163
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
17th November 2022 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-537
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Sally
@salza
- here is one response to your challenge.
November 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close