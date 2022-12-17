Ready to be wrapped

Previous
For the get pushed challenge this week @wakelys Susan Wakely challenged me to do something for the mundane challenge - mundane bag. I couldn't get my head around it this week, so thought I would post this photo from two days ago. Rather than a bag I thought I would do cardboard box. We celebrated our family Christmas on Saturday. This box originally contained a present, here it contains Emmy and Rocky.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
Delwyn Barnett ace
@wakelys - Susan Wakely - I have to apologise, not only is this a box not a bag, but I am posting a bit late. Anyway as we are first in the world, I thought it might squeeze in :-)
It has been a heavy week, so couldn't get my head around trying to do your challenge. This is a poor substitute, but hopefully you understand.
December 18th, 2022  
