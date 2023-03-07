Sign up
Decorative balls
This week for the get pushed challenge Kathy asked me to do a still life. I am on holiday so didn't get a chance to do my own still life set up, but thought I would take a photo of these decorative balls sitting in a cane basket.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments: 2
2
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
7th March 2023 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shells
black&white
still-life
get-pushed-553
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@randystreat
- here you are Kathy - a couple of still life photos from where I was staying.
March 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and textures.
March 12th, 2023
