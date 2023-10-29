Sign up
Yellow flower
My challenge from Laura this week is refraction. I tried water spots on glass with a yellow flower underneath the glass.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2326
photos
106
followers
106
following
66% complete
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
1395
1396
242
1397
1398
243
1399
244
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
29th October 2023 6:45pm
refraction
,
get-pushed-586
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@la_photographic
here is my attempt for your challenge Laura.
October 29th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect.
October 29th, 2023
Brian
ace
Nice
October 29th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
That's such an imaginative approach - so good.
October 29th, 2023
