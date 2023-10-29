Previous
Yellow flower by dkbarnett
244 / 365

Yellow flower

My challenge from Laura this week is refraction. I tried water spots on glass with a yellow flower underneath the glass.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Delwyn Barnett ace
@la_photographic here is my attempt for your challenge Laura.
October 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
October 29th, 2023  
Brian ace
Nice
October 29th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
That's such an imaginative approach - so good.
October 29th, 2023  
