Smoke by dkbarnett
256 / 365

Smoke

This is a photo I took a few months ago and I thought I would use it for the next WWYD challenge that I am setting on behalf of @joemuli Call Me Joe.
I look forward to seeing what people can do with it.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
Photo Details

