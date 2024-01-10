Sign up
Previous
256 / 365
Smoke
This is a photo I took a few months ago and I thought I would use it for the next WWYD challenge that I am setting on behalf of
@joemuli
Call Me Joe.
I look forward to seeing what people can do with it.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th August 2023 9:17am
Tags
smoke
,
challenge
