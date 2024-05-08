Previous
Starfish at Punakaiki by dkbarnett
Starfish at Punakaiki

I don't know why I have never seen these starfish before as I have visited this area. They were amazing, so orange and vibrant. I decided to use this image for my get pushed challenge this week. I have been away at a photography workshop - it was wonderful and hopefully I get to upload some images to 365. My challenger was to do something using selective colour. As an alternative maybe something where the colours are enhanced. This orange is enhanced slightly but hardly. The camera was into the sun so I struggled with sun flares, however, this was sorted by turning the image to black and white.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
@wakelys - here you are Susan - an image for your SC challenge. Thanks Delwyn
May 12th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Nailed the challenge

How do they survive out of water?
May 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great response and perfect specimens for SC.
May 12th, 2024  
