Food

My get pushed challenge this week was to photograph food. Maybe with tying this in to the BLD challenge. The new BLD challenge was ingredients. I also set the challenge of doing something after the style of David Hockney where he did a collage of one scene comprising many photographs, so thought I would try to incorporate that into my photograph. The challenge for this was doing the photo at the last minute tonight when it was already dark and I had to work under kitchen lights instead of natural sunlight coming through the window. These photos are incorporating ingredients for passionfruit curd and passionfruit syrup.