Previous
Food by dkbarnett
286 / 365

Food

My get pushed challenge this week was to photograph food. Maybe with tying this in to the BLD challenge. The new BLD challenge was ingredients. I also set the challenge of doing something after the style of David Hockney where he did a collage of one scene comprising many photographs, so thought I would try to incorporate that into my photograph. The challenge for this was doing the photo at the last minute tonight when it was already dark and I had to work under kitchen lights instead of natural sunlight coming through the window. These photos are incorporating ingredients for passionfruit curd and passionfruit syrup.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@la_photographic - a photo for the food challenge Laura.
June 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise