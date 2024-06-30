Previous
Winter by dkbarnett
289 / 365

Winter

My get pushed challenge this week was 'a winter warmer'. I had a birthday a couple of weeks ago and two days ago my lovely hubby surprised me with two nights at a gorgeous lodge in Glenorchy called 'Blanket Bay'. He also surprised me with inviting my sister and husband to join us. This is our last night at the lodge and tomorrow we head back to Queenstown. This is one of the fires in our rooms and I thought it would be appropriate for 'winter warmer'. It is certainly winter, and it is cold, but unfortunately not quite cold enough to snow even though it is raining outside.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
79% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Suzanne @ankers70 - here is my response to your challenge.
June 30th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh what an inviting scene- nailed the challyto perfection
June 30th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Such a cosy scene
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise