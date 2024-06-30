Winter

My get pushed challenge this week was 'a winter warmer'. I had a birthday a couple of weeks ago and two days ago my lovely hubby surprised me with two nights at a gorgeous lodge in Glenorchy called 'Blanket Bay'. He also surprised me with inviting my sister and husband to join us. This is our last night at the lodge and tomorrow we head back to Queenstown. This is one of the fires in our rooms and I thought it would be appropriate for 'winter warmer'. It is certainly winter, and it is cold, but unfortunately not quite cold enough to snow even though it is raining outside.