Previous
294 / 365
Magnolia blossoms
Taken from my bedroom. I was challenged this week to do a photograph with negative space. Morning light.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
26th July 2024 8:00am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
magnolia
,
negative-space
,
get-pushed-625
summerfield
ace
beautiful set up. aces!
July 28th, 2024
