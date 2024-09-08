Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
303 / 365
Waving in the Wind
For the get pushed challenge this week, Suzanne challenged me to depict wind, in whatever way I chose. I decided to photograph a flag with a multiple exposure showing the wind movement.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2650
photos
110
followers
108
following
83% complete
View this month »
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Latest from all albums
1586
1587
299
1588
300
301
302
303
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th September 2024 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
wind
,
multiple-exposure
,
get-pushed-631
Helen Westerbeke
so cool, was a good week to find something for wind! haha
September 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great effect.
September 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close