Waving in the Wind by dkbarnett
303 / 365

Waving in the Wind

For the get pushed challenge this week, Suzanne challenged me to depict wind, in whatever way I chose. I decided to photograph a flag with a multiple exposure showing the wind movement.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Helen Westerbeke
so cool, was a good week to find something for wind! haha
September 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great effect.
September 8th, 2024  
