Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
304 / 365
Egg Noodles
My get pushed challenge this week was to photograph food. Today I made some egg noodles to give my grandchildren when they came tonight for dinner. Fresh noodles always taste so much better.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2654
photos
110
followers
108
following
83% complete
View this month »
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Latest from all albums
300
301
302
303
1589
1590
1591
304
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
11th September 2024 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pasta
,
food
,
noodles
,
get-pushed-632
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close