Walking the Labyrinth by dkbarnett
305 / 365

Walking the Labyrinth

My get pushed challenge this week asked me to 'capture the decisive moment'. A tricky challenge that gave me some thought. I decided I would upload a photo I took a couple of days ago. We went on a silent walk culminating with walking the labyrinth. Before doing this we were asked to make a decision as to something we wanted to add to our lives when we left the retreat. As we walked back out of the labyrinth we were to think about what our lives would be like with that something added. I felt this photo portrayed people in a thoughtful and then decisive moment.
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Delwyn Barnett

Wendy @farmreporter - here is my take on your challenge.
September 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great story telling image
September 22nd, 2024  
