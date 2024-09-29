Sign up
306 / 365
Yellow Tulips
For my get pushed challenge this week, Laura has challenged me to try selective colour. I am enjoying the yellow tulips in my garden at the moment and thought they would make a good subject.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
yellow
,
tulips
,
selective-colour
,
get-pushed-634
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@la_photographic
- Laura - here is my response to your challenge
September 29th, 2024
Carolinesdreams
ace
Lovely.
September 29th, 2024
