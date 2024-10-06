Amazed!

'For your challenge, how about doing something with a fork…. Maybe tell a story with it, or do something with a fork and anthropomorphism…'

I had great ideas of what to do about this challenge, ...but left it to the last minute last night. I liked the idea of anthropomorphism, but was struggling with ideas of how to accomplish this simply. Finally coming up with this after rummaging through my cutlery drawer and finding the scissors and the eyes as well as the fork. I think I should call it 'forking amazed!' :-)