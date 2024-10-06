Previous
Amazed! by dkbarnett
Amazed!

'For your challenge, how about doing something with a fork…. Maybe tell a story with it, or do something with a fork and anthropomorphism…'
I had great ideas of what to do about this challenge, ...but left it to the last minute last night. I liked the idea of anthropomorphism, but was struggling with ideas of how to accomplish this simply. Finally coming up with this after rummaging through my cutlery drawer and finding the scissors and the eyes as well as the fork. I think I should call it 'forking amazed!' :-)
Delwyn Barnett

@northy Here is my response to your challenge. I had lots of ideas through the week, but then left it to the last minute, but managed to come up with something I quite liked.
October 6th, 2024  
☠northy ace
Ooooooh! This is perfect! Very well done!
October 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Love the title!!!! Hip! Chic …on it!
I’m really impressed…. Awesomeness…
October 6th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Well Done!
October 6th, 2024  
