The Lakeside by dkbarnett
309 / 365

The Lakeside

My get pushed challenge this week was to include either a reflection or a shadow as the main element in my image with extra points if I included both. I was enjoying a lovely time down at the edge of the lake at Taupo this afternoon. My problem wasn't getting reflections or shadows, it was to get either or as the main element. To achieve this I had to crop the photo significantly, however, was happy with the shadow of the seagull on the edge of the lake and feel this is what the eye first goes to therefore it is a main element. I have also achieved some reflections although these aren't significant in the image!
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Delwyn Barnett

@mcsiegle - Mary here is my response to your challenge.
October 20th, 2024  
