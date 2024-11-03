Previous
Pony Tail Palm by dkbarnett
Pony Tail Palm

My get pushed partner this week asked me to try a pep ventosa, in the round style. Today I went into the garden and photographed this tree. After about five exposures, I find it is difficult to line the image on the screen up properly.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Kathy @randystreat - here is today's attempt at the pep ventosa in the round style.
November 3rd, 2024  
