24 hours later

My get pushed challenge this week was to do a kitchen macro. Today when I was wondering what ever I would take a photo of in my kitchen I thought about photographing these seeds which are just starting to sprout. They are broccoli seeds and I couldn't believe how quickly they have started to sprout. I am sure I will have baby broccoli sprouts ready for my salad in a couple of days. These are sitting on my kitchen bench in a nice warm sunny spot.