Dove by dkbarnett
Dove

My get pushed challenge last week was to do a photo representing peace because of Armistice day on the 11th. This photo is 3 days late! Apologies to my get pushed partner. But I guess better late than never. I wasn't sure what to do for peace, but as I have a ready supply of white pigeon doves in the garden I thought one of those could be incorporated. I did struggle to get a half pie decent one though, but thought I would do a composite. Used a surf photo together with an olive leaf from Pixabay. Probably a bit twee, but a dove with an olive leaf is somewhat a peace icon!
17th November 2024

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Delwyn Barnett
@30pics4jackiesdiamond - very sorry I was so late with this image in response to your challenge Jackie, but I was thinking at least better late than never. I ran into time challenges last week.
November 20th, 2024  
