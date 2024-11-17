Dove

My get pushed challenge last week was to do a photo representing peace because of Armistice day on the 11th. This photo is 3 days late! Apologies to my get pushed partner. But I guess better late than never. I wasn't sure what to do for peace, but as I have a ready supply of white pigeon doves in the garden I thought one of those could be incorporated. I did struggle to get a half pie decent one though, but thought I would do a composite. Used a surf photo together with an olive leaf from Pixabay. Probably a bit twee, but a dove with an olive leaf is somewhat a peace icon!