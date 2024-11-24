Sign up
Previous
314 / 365
Fork 'n Spoon
My get pushed challenge this week was "what do you think of photographing shapes around you? You can even tie this challenge with the 52 Week Challenge: Fork." So I did have a play this morning with a fork - and a spoon.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2666
photos
109
followers
106
following
86% complete
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Latest from all albums
308
1593
309
310
311
312
313
314
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
24th November 2024 9:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflection
,
spoon
,
fork
,
52wc-2024-w47
,
get-pushed-642
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@la_photographic
Here you are Laura - I decided to have a go with the fork theme
November 24th, 2024
