Fork 'n Spoon by dkbarnett
314 / 365

Fork 'n Spoon

My get pushed challenge this week was "what do you think of photographing shapes around you? You can even tie this challenge with the 52 Week Challenge: Fork." So I did have a play this morning with a fork - and a spoon.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@la_photographic Here you are Laura - I decided to have a go with the fork theme
November 24th, 2024  
