Lupins in the lake

My get pushed challenge this week was to show some flowers in bloom. Appropriately this week, unbeknownst to my get pushed partner I was attending a photography workshop titled Lakes and Lupins. The lupins were amazing - absolutely spectacular. So this week, the challenge was very easy. For this photo the reflections were really lovely, so I decided to try a long exposure to show some cloud movement. I wanted to do this because the clouds were showing up really well in the reflections too.