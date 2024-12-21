Previous
No Place Like Home by dkbarnett
No Place Like Home

My get pushed challenge this week was to do something with the theme “There’s no place like home”. Last night most of the grandchildren came home for a sleep over, plus all my adult children. Today we celebrated our Christmas day (a bit early). I decided to use this photo for the get pushed challenge because we have always wanted our home to be a place where our children (and now grandchildren) want to come to - a place where they can have lots of fun. Here three of the kids are being pulled behind the go cart on a wool sack while some of the bigger grandchildren are racing and watching the smaller ones,
Delwyn Barnett

