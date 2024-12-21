No Place Like Home

My get pushed challenge this week was to do something with the theme “There’s no place like home”. Last night most of the grandchildren came home for a sleep over, plus all my adult children. Today we celebrated our Christmas day (a bit early). I decided to use this photo for the get pushed challenge because we have always wanted our home to be a place where our children (and now grandchildren) want to come to - a place where they can have lots of fun. Here three of the kids are being pulled behind the go cart on a wool sack while some of the bigger grandchildren are racing and watching the smaller ones,