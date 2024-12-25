Jumping spider

My get pushed challenge this week was to focus in on a closeup of something relating to the holiday. Extra points if it is a macro. I am guessing that what my get pushed partner had in mind was the Christmas holiday. Well we left home 2 days after our family Christmas celebration which was two days before Christmas day, and nothing at our holiday place is Christmas related. However, it is related to our holiday. I took a photo of this little jumping spider I found on my dining room chair. They are such cute little things.