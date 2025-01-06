Previous
Onerahi by dkbarnett
321 / 365

Onerahi

My get pushed challenge last week was 'How about going for a silhouette this week'. I haven't taken any photos for over a week! Unfortunately my husband had a tumble while in the Bay of Islands for a holiday and broke his femur! He was taken by ambulance to Kawakawa Hospital and then transferred to Whangarei Hospital with surgery to plate the leg on Monday afternoon. Transfer is likely to head back to our home area this afternoon or tomorrow, and then the hard work of rehabilitation will begin! This morning I was putting our daughter on the plane to head home. Her flight was 6:00 am, so after she left I headed to a nearby beach and took photos of the sunrise. Here are a few silhouettes, the tree of course, but also the yacht, the pier and birds.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Delwyn Barnett ace
@aecasey Here you are April. Sorry I am posting a bit late, but I haven't been taking photos and this morning was my first opportunity.
January 6th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
It’s a beautiful sunrise. Hope it marks the start of some brighter times for your husband.
January 6th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A beautiful image. I hope your man gets back on his feet quickly.
January 6th, 2025  
