Onerahi

My get pushed challenge last week was 'How about going for a silhouette this week'. I haven't taken any photos for over a week! Unfortunately my husband had a tumble while in the Bay of Islands for a holiday and broke his femur! He was taken by ambulance to Kawakawa Hospital and then transferred to Whangarei Hospital with surgery to plate the leg on Monday afternoon. Transfer is likely to head back to our home area this afternoon or tomorrow, and then the hard work of rehabilitation will begin! This morning I was putting our daughter on the plane to head home. Her flight was 6:00 am, so after she left I headed to a nearby beach and took photos of the sunrise. Here are a few silhouettes, the tree of course, but also the yacht, the pier and birds.