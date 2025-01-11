Previous
New Hospital by dkbarnett
322 / 365

New Hospital

Well my get pushed challenge last week was 'as the new year has just turned, how about something "new"? whether it's something that's new, or something new that you're doing... or a representative of a new year's resolution that you made...' I am not sure my experiences this year have been particularly new, in fact it is a bit like 'deja vu' with being back in hospital again looking after hubby! However, being in Taranaki Base Hospital (near home) is new. Also new is this part of the hospital currently being built. My son who is an architect has been partly involved with the new build and has been inside it quite a few times. This is a double exposure and is taken through a gap in the buildings. I rather liked the light and the angle and had to clamber through a fence to get to the right place.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great effect and PoV. I hope that your husband is doing well.
January 12th, 2025  
Delwyn Barnett ace
@northy - Here you are Northy, my response to your challenge.
January 12th, 2025  
Delwyn Barnett ace
@wakelys Thanks Susan. It is going to be a slow recovery unfortunately. He really does have to get up and moving, but doesn't have much strength. Things are improving though - albeit slowly.
January 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact