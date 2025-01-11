New Hospital

Well my get pushed challenge last week was 'as the new year has just turned, how about something "new"? whether it's something that's new, or something new that you're doing... or a representative of a new year's resolution that you made...' I am not sure my experiences this year have been particularly new, in fact it is a bit like 'deja vu' with being back in hospital again looking after hubby! However, being in Taranaki Base Hospital (near home) is new. Also new is this part of the hospital currently being built. My son who is an architect has been partly involved with the new build and has been inside it quite a few times. This is a double exposure and is taken through a gap in the buildings. I rather liked the light and the angle and had to clamber through a fence to get to the right place.